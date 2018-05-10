Street spray ends in police spray

A STREET dust-up cost an Ipswich man $300 and a zap of capsicum spray after he allegedly ignored a police call to stop fighting.

Jake Morris Mahoney, 19, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance on April 2.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said police were called to Edgar St and France St in Eastern Heights.

Officers saw the young men punching each other but when told to stop Mahoney continued to fight.

Sgt Colston said an officer used capsicum spray and Mahoney was taken to hospital for treatment.

Mahoney was convicted and fined $300.