Street art will brighten up rural town

SPLASH OF COLOUR: Bronte Naylor is working on Somerset's first large-scale art mural in Lowood.

SPLASH OF COLOUR: Bronte Naylor is working on Somerset's first large-scale art mural in Lowood. Cordell Richardson

ARTIST Bronte Naylor spent eight months of last year busily working away on projects around the state, so it was a rare moment if she found herself at home.

"I shouldn't really have a house,” she smiled.

"I do, but I shouldn't.”

Now she has brought her talents to Ipswich to put together a large-scale art mural in Lowood; the first of its kind in the Somerset region.

She is using an air gun filled with water-based acrylic paint to bring a bare 20x5m wall of Somerset Regional Council's Lowood Customer Service Centre and Library to life this week.

Ms Naylor has completed similar large-scale public art works across south east Queensland, including in Gatton and Toowoomba, where she is based.

She came to the town a month ago to put together the skeleton of her latest street art creation, engaging with locals to decide on a theme.

It was decided that the piece would be centred around the serene rural surroundings, in particular Twin Bridges and the Brisbane River.

"I think it's important that the artist reflects, to the best of their ability, the community,” she said.

"They're not coming in doing whatever they want and coming out with no interaction with the community. I think trying to develop that relationship and hearing what the community wants and engaging with locals and hearing a couple of local stories is really important.

"I think I've done a different trajectory to other mural artists in that I've stayed out of the city for most of my projects.

"It does enhance the pedestrian experience of the main street. It's like a little surprise.”

As a part of the project she has mentored local artist Jess Bicknell, who has been creating art since she was 14-years-old.

"I've done a lot of commission artworks and small-scale murals, so for me this was a really good opportunity to see how I could branch from doing your smaller murals to something of this scale,” she said.

"It was a really good learning opportunity.

"I feel really connected to the community and I'm really passionate about being able to give back to an area that has raised me. I feel really privileged to be a part of it.”

The artwork, supported by Somerset Regional Council and the Regional Arts Development Fund, is expected to be completed this weekend.