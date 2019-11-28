Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
How I Met Your Mother, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sons of Anarchy, Grey’s Anatomy and Family Guy dropped on the Stan platform today to the delight of fans on Twitter.
How I Met Your Mother, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sons of Anarchy, Grey’s Anatomy and Family Guy dropped on the Stan platform today to the delight of fans on Twitter.
Entertainment

Streaming giant drops five ‘iconic’ cult series

by Bella Fowler
28th Nov 2019 8:30 PM

Stan has made five popular series available to binge as it fights to compete in an increasingly crowded market of streaming services.

How I Met Your Mother, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sons of Anarchy, Grey's Anatomy and Family Guy dropped on the platform today to the delight of fans on Twitter.

The announcement comes off the back of the launch of Disney+ and Apple TV+ earlier this month.

While each of the five series' are technically owned by the Walt Disney Company, news.com.au understands the streaming services came to an agreement allowing Stan to add them to its line-up.

Responding to the announcement on Twitter, eager viewers were thrilled to hear their past favourites were finally available to easily stream on Stan.

Others noted that How I Met Your Mother had recently dropped from Netflix, praising Stan for picking the popular comedy series up.

 

 

 

 

 

Beneath Stan's official tweet, followers flocked to suggest other programs they'd like to see made available to watch, many listing Buffy spin-off Angel, which ran from 1999 to 2004 and gained a cult following.

 

 

All the shows are from the 20th Century Fox TV vault, which is now owned by the Walt Disney Company after it completed a $US71.3 billion acquisition deal.

Stan previously featured a raft of Disney content before it was pulled from the platform ahead of Disney+'s launch in Australia.

Get the latest showbiz goss delivered straight to your inbox - sign up for our daily entertainment newsletter

It's understood there is an ongoing deal between Stan and Disney and this catalogue of 1990s and 2000s fan favourites are part of that deal.

More titles are expected to be added to Stan in the future.

Buffy, How I Met Your Mother, Sons of Anarchy, Grey's Anatomy and Family Guy are not on Disney+.

buffy the vampire slayer disney+ family guy greys anatomy how i met your mother sons of anarchy stan television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2011 Queensland floods class action judgment delivery due

        2011 Queensland floods class action judgment delivery due

        Environment The fight for compensation for more than 6800 Queenslanders whose homes were flooded in the catastrophic 2011 floods is almost over.

        A funny spin on beloved Christmas tale

        premium_icon A funny spin on beloved Christmas tale

        News Director Samantha Johnson describes the show as an emotional rollercoaster

        Teen’s jetski weekend turns into full blown rescue mission

        premium_icon Teen’s jetski weekend turns into full blown rescue mission

        News Hamish Burke was out for a weekend with mates when he suddenly became a vital part...

        Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

        premium_icon Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

        News Drag racer John Cannuli hauled before a Supreme Court judge.