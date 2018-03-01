Menu
Don’t miss Darius Boyd and the Brisbane Broncos in action this season. (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Sport

Watch every NRL and AFL game live this season

by Andre Grimaux
1st Mar 2018 8:52 PM | Updated: 8:52 PM

AUSTRALIA'S best sports subscription package, the Full-On Footy Pass, is back for the 2018 season - and it's less than $10 a week.

Subscribers can stream every NRL and AFL game live on their big screen with Foxtel Now, access SuperCoach Stats, NRL and AFL news and analysis, and enjoy unlimited reading on couriermail.com.au and our network of premium websites including The Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun.

Queensland heroes Cameron Smith and Billy Slater will be central to the Storm’s flag hopes. (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
The Foxtel Now box (valued at $99) includes every game of NRL, AFL, AFLW, Super Rugby, A-League and NBL live, every practice, qualifying and race of Supercars and Formula 1, plus the best of the US Sports, including NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL live.

And there is unrivalled coverage of international cricket, football, rugby, tennis, golf and surfing.

As a subscriber, you can also access The Courier-Mail's +Rewards, which include a 12-month online subscription to Big League magazine and GQ Australia, plus the chance to win tickets to the AFL, A-League and 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

