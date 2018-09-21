Menu
The Ekka strawberry sundae will be available in King George Square next Wednesday.
News

History in making to help berry farmers

by Chris Honnery
21st Sep 2018 9:07 AM

THE Ekka's famous strawberry sundaes are going to be made available outside of the RNA Showgrounds for the first time ever in a bid to support the struggling industry.

The Prince Charles Hospital Foundation will sell the famous strawberry sundaes next Wednesday in King George Square.

The Foundation's chief executive officer Michael Hornby this morning confirmed the 12-hour event will take place, with half a tonne of strawberries placed on order.

"This has never, ever been done before," Mr Hornby said.

"These are Ekka-inspired strawberry sundaes which have never gone beyond the RNA showgrounds.

"We're going to take a punt and I think we should set a target for 10,000 (sundaes).

"It'll be school holidays as well ... so there's no excuse for hundreds and thousands of people to get into the city."

Mr Hornby said all profits will go directly to the Queensland Strawberry Association to support local farmers.

The QSA's Jennifer Rowling said she was overwhelmed by the support for the industry over the past week.

"It's amazing," she said.

"We've been completely overwhelmed by the generosity of the community. It's been the biggest week-and-a-half of our lives. It was devastating and it was difficult but we're coming out the other side. I can't explain how wonderful it is."

