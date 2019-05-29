Straw No More founder shares story at EcoFest

GAME CHANGER: Founder of the Straw No More project Molly Steer from Cairns.

ELEVEN-year-old founder of the Straw No More project Molly Steer will share her story at EcoFest this Sunday.

Molly, from Cairns, said she was looking forward to sharing her journey to help raise awareness of the issue, especially in another part of the state that shares the Great Barrier Reef.

Molly said her inspiration for the Straw No More project came after watching the documentary A Plastic Ocean when she was nine, combined with her love of turtles.

"It was the first time I learned about the problem plastics cause when they get into the ocean,” she said.

"The plastic pollution problem is huge, and we all need to do our bit to help reduce the problem.

"Plastic cannot break down - it can only break up into small bits of plastic called micro-plastics, and when they get into the oceans they are eaten by animals.”

Molly first started by approaching her school.

She aims to have all schools and councils in Australia on board - medicinal reasons aside. So far, more than 7000 Straw No More pledges have been taken across Australia.

"The Straw No More project started with plastic straws, but it has become so much more than that,” Molly said.

"It's about shining a light on our over-consumption.

"Education is key to this problem, we need more people to become aware of it and that will only start with conversations.”

Molly said it was important for us all to see the world as a big team on the same mission.

"When teams work together, amazing things can happen,” she said.

Molly's mum Jules Steer said she was proud of her daughter for standing up for what she believed in.

Mrs Steer said she was sometimes concerned Molly was missing out on her childhood due to the traction the Straw No More project was getting.

"She tells me that Straw No More is her childhood and it's what she wants to be doing,” she said. "There is an issue here, plastics are an issue in the water - it's a fact.”

Mrs Steer said she disagrees with anyone who says young children shouldn't have a voice on the issue.

"It's only a few more years until it really does become their problem,” she said.

"They absolutely should be involved, at least in the conversation.”