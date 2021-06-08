Strategy works perfectly in Lockyer/Ipswich’s timely win

Bowler Glen Gotting was joint man of the match for Lockyer/Ipswich.

Mike Nowlan

EVERYTHING went to plan as Lockyer/Ipswich’s over 60 Division one side secured a comprehensive victory against Gold Coast Thunder Blues at Queens.

Second placed Gold Coast elected to bat first and were bowled out for 41 in 25 overs.

Lockyer/Ipswich’s Andrew Walsh (30 off 38 balls) and Bob Kratzmann (12 off 22 balls) were untroubled in scoring the runs in 8.3 overs.

Lockyer/Ipswich skipper Graham Bichel felt that the pitch looked good but that there were a couple of soft spots which his bowlers could make good use of.

Glen Gotting started the carnage and when Ashley Gillam limped off with hamstring issues, Geoff Frieberg did a superb job taking 4/11 off eight overs and a run-out.

Gotting finished with 4/18 off eight overs.

“I thought all the bowlers used the conditions well, ‘’ Gotting said.

“The wicket had a little bit in it early and there was a nice breeze coming across the ground. This helped with movement off the wicket and in the air.

“Bungy bowled really well considering he was bowling from the wrong end for his outswinger.”

The skipper took the other wicket, finishing 1/4 off five overs.

Graham Bichel said that Lockyer/Ipswich had a plan for each batsman that worked.

Glen Gotting and Andrew Walsh were dual man of the match winners for the visitors.

Gold Coast’s man of the match was Dave Russell.

Terrific effort not enough

In their best performance of the season, Lockyer/Ipswich’s over 50s Division 3 side scored 187 in reply to Brisbane’s 9/234.

Batting first at Ivor Marsden, Brisbane were given a great start by A Watson who smashed 57 off 48 balls.

However, the side stumbled when Dean Aitkens took two quick wickets to finish with 2/18 off five overs.

Brisbane’s total staggered to 8/150 before A Middleton smashed 54 off 40 balls to take the game away from the home side.

Rod Wilkinson bowled a tight nine over spell for 25 runs to help restrict the middle order.

Andrew Voigt finished with three wickets off an eight-over spell and Gary Rule took two wickets.

Rob Lockey showed good form as wicketkeeper.

Lockyer/Ipswich skipper Gary Copeland said that the home side bowled and fielded well, but the two 50 scores for Brisbane took the game away from the home side.

Lockyer/Ipswich lost two early wickets before Craig Morgan hit two sixes and eight fours to collect 52 retired off just 25 balls. He collected his first man-of-the-match award.

Randall Olm made a solid 31. Late in the innings, Randall Reck compiled 13 and Dean Aiken 18 to be the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

Craig Morgan said that this was his first official half century and that he was very happy with the way he was seeing the ball.

Brisbane captain Steve Gode went for 21 off his first over courtesy of Craig’s bat but recovered to finish with 2/37.

Hipworth and Middleton also two wickets each. Neville collected three wickets.