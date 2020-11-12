Strap yourself in for classic Origin decider in Brisbane

NSW's Angus Crichton tries to shake off the Queensland defence during game two of the Origin series at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Brett Costello

BOMBER'S BLAST

Anthony Breeze

BRING on Wednesday at Suncorp Stadium as the State of Origin series is alive and kicking after a dominant NSW accounted for Queensland.

Queensland were first to score and it looked like a dead rubber could be on our hands.

However, the Blues stepped it up a notch to score the next six tries to completely shut the Maroons out of the game.

The Blues halves were heavily criticised for their display in game one but with the addition of Souths speedster Cody Walker they were a completely different team with a lot more options and attacking prowess.

The Blues forwards took control of the game early and that gave the backline a lot more chances to show the ability that was sadly lacking from the first game.

Captaining his state for the first time, James Tedesco was brilliant at the back. He was ably supported by both wingers, especially Josh Addo Carr who was very dangerous with not only ball in hand but in defence.

Queensland will need to regroup and game 3 might just be the best battle of this short, sharp Origin series for 2020.

Both states will be talking up their chances during the week but only one will be holding the Shield up just after 10pm next Wednesday.

Time to bolster AFL rosters

THE AFL season finished a few weeks ago with the Richmond Tigers winning

back-to-back flags.

However, it hasn't stopped all teams from trying to improve their rosters for next season.

The trade period is one of the most hectic times for clubs as they let players go and try to offload players to other clubs for a swap or priority picks.

Some big names, including Jeremy Cameron, Adam Treloar, Josh Dunkley, Ben Brown, Jaidyn

Stephenson, Orazio Fantasia, Jack Higgins and Jack Gunston, remain on the trade table.

They could find themselves pulling on a different jersey in 2021.

One player who will definitely be wearing a different jersey next year is ex-Bomber Joe Daniher, who will be wearing the colours of the Brisbane Lions as that deal is done and dusted.

Other players will be sweating in the last few hours of the trade period as clubs will be

trying to make deals happen to strengthen them for next year.

Quick thoughts

POSITIVES: 1. The Wallabies showed that a week in sport can change dramatically with a courageous victory over the All Blacks, restoring some pride.

2. All the Ipswich Sports Award finalists who have done the city proud over the past 12 months. Keep up the great work. Congratulations to the winners.

WORLD CLASS: Ipswich's top achievers recognised

3. Amy Kickbusch (nee Korner) getting inducted in the Hockey Queensland Hall of Fame. That's a great honour and richly deserved.

4. Rugby Australia has finally got some of its act into gear with a TV deal for next year. Union fans can get some action on free-to-air television.

N EGATIVES: 1. The two disgraceful send-offs in the union Test. Yes the incidents might have been a penalty but to be sent from the field was terrible. Wallaby Lachie Swinton got four weeks for his tackle, which also was a disgrace.

2. Wayne Bennett for suggesting that the fight in Origin started because the papers wrote about the rivalry between the two players. That's clutching at straws Wayne.

Sporting birthdays

1. 1972: Samanatha Riley - Aussie swimmer who collected three Olympic, five

Commonwealth and nine World Championship medals, mainly in breaststroke.

2. 1979: Ron Artest - American basketballer who was part of the 2010 LA Lakers winning team. He played over 900 games in the NBA, scoring 13,058 points.

On this day

1. 1954: The first Rugby League World Cup is played with Great Britain defeating France 16-12.

2. 1988: Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna wins his first Formula 1 World Drivers Championship.

3. 1992: Riddick Bowe defeats Evander Holyfield to claim the undisputed World Heavyweight Crown.

4. 2014: Rohit Sharma of India sets a ODI record of 264 against Sri Lanka.