Strap yourself in for A-League final thriller

Brothers captain Wes Conlon continues to lead the Rugby League Ipswich Player of the Year standings.

Brothers captain Wes Conlon continues to lead the Rugby League Ipswich Player of the Year standings. Rob Williams

BOMBER'S BLAST

THE A-League reaches its climax on Sunday with the grand final takes place between Perth Glory and Sydney FC at Optus Stadium.

If the two semi-finals are anything to go by, we are set for a brilliant game.

Semi 1 was between Perth and Adelaide and what an epic game it was.

Perth led 2-0 with 15 minutes to go before Adelaide had other ideas scoring twice in the last period of play to tie the game up and take it into extra time.

Perth then went ahead again in the 104th minute but Adelaide refused to lie down scoring in the 115th minute sending the game into penalties.

Perth again took the upper hand, winning the shoot-out 5-4.

It was a semi for the ages.

The semi was completely the opposite with Sydney FC giving Melbourne Victory a soccer lesson, winning by a remarkable 7-1.

They led 3-0 at halftime and didn't take their foot off the throttle bagging four more in the second half.

So who wins this classic grand final - Perth or Sydney?

The bookmakers are tipping it to be a close affair but they are leaning towards a victory by Perth.

The big plus for Perth Glory is the home ground advantage where early reports suggest the biggest crowd for a domestic soccer game in Australia will be in attendance.

The record is 55,436 but current sales reaching 50,000 already suggest this record will be smashed.

My tip is Sydney to win 2-1.

Cama tribute

THE annual Matthew "Cama” O'Brien match is set down for next Sunday afternoon when the Goodna Eagles host the West End Bulldogs.

The Eagles will welcome the Bulldogs to their home ground to a match that remembers a person small in size but big in heart.

Cama was a halfback for West End and helped out after his playing days at Goodna in various roles. He was a tough-as-teak half, with a cheeky smile who played the game fair. He was one of those blokes that every side needed.

Unfortunately he was taken from us too soon and both clubs will honour him in this annual memorial game on May 26.

The game will kick off at 3pm.

Elite honours

THE 2019 Hall of Fame inductees have been named in the horse racing industry and there were some fantastic names featured.

Four horses have made the list in Hall Mark (1933 Melbourne Cup winner), Balmerino (a star in the 1970's), So You Think two-time winner of the Cox Plate) and a Queensland champion Vo Rogue, a horse loved by many when he raced.

Two jockeys also were in inducted in Brent Thomson (four Cox Plates) and Hugh Bowman (Winx's rider).

Trainers Des McCormick (Victorian jumps) and John Meagher (Melbourne Cup) were honoured as were Pat Lalor (VRC Chairman of Stewards) and Sir Edward and Sir Sydney Williams for their lifelong devotion to the sport.

Quick thoughts

HEROES of the week: 1. Aussie UFC fighter Alex Volkanovski in his defeat of former champion Jose Aldo. No one really gave him a chance but he showed tremendous courage to battle it out and win on points. He is on the rise, taking his record to 21 wins and one loss.

2. The selection of Sam Kerr as Matildas captain for the upcoming World Cup. She has been one of the best players in the world for years and her appointment was a no-brainer.

Villain of the week: Boxer Lucas "Big Daddy” Browne labelled boxing an absolute joke after seeing the match-up between Justin Hodges and Troy McMahon. I know they want easy fights for the name fighters sometimes but please match them up with a fighter that looks a little bit better than McMahon. The weigh-in photos told you it would be an easy kill and 23 seconds into the fight the kill was over. Lucas, you're on the money.

Did you know? The most goals scored in a Super Netball game is held by West Coast Fever Shooter and Jamaican international Jhaniele Fowler. In 2018 and on debut, she scored a phenomenal 66 goals in her side's win. For the record she missed two.

Bomber's best: I am back in the winner's circle with the Broncos accounting for the Sea Eagles.

This week I have an all-up with Tim Tszyu to defeat Joel Camilleri into the Brisbane Lions to return to the winner's circle by defeating the Adelaide Crows.

Top performers

RLI A-Grade Player of the Year latest 3-2-1 points awarded: Brothers v Norths - 3 Wes Conlon (Brothers), 2 Maka Faingaa (Brothers), 1 Matthew Betteins (Norths).

West End v Redbank: 3 Cyrus Leota (Redbank), 2 Farren Willet (Redbank), 1 Aiden Boyce (West End).

Swifts v Goodna: 3 Tele Salesa (Swifts), 2 AJ Machong (Goodna), 1 Ratu Vatuinaruku (Swifts).

Standings: 13 Wes Conlon (Brothers); 6 Jake O'Doherty (Swifts), Brett Kelly (Goodna), Ratu Vatuinaruku (Swifts); 5 Ray Baira (Goodna), John Maila (Brothers), John Paul Leota (Redbank).

Latest competition points: A Grade - 25 Brothers, 23 Goodna, 22 Swifts, 21 Redbank, 17 Norths, 14 West End, 13 Fassifern.

Reserve Grade: 27 Brothers, 24 Goodna, 22 Fassifern, 19 Swifts, 17 Redbank, 15 Norths, 11 Rosewood, 9 West End.

Under 20: 15 Goodna, 14 Brothers, 10 Norths, 9 Redbank.