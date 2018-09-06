Strap on your baby or borrow one for some Kangatraining fun

Chi Nguyen and Leo Cantrell, 9 months. Ms Nguyen is bringing Kangatraining to the Ipswich region

Chi Nguyen and Leo Cantrell, 9 months. Ms Nguyen is bringing Kangatraining to the Ipswich region Cordell Richardson

MUM'S across Greater Springfield and surrounds, strap on your baby as Kangatraining has arrived.

Kangatraining is a workout where mums can wear their babies and is a safe post-natal exercise.

Trainer Chi Nguyen said the workout was great for the pelvic floor and she would test for abdominal separation on each mum before starting.

She will be trialling three classes a week in Springfield starting on Monday.

"It's a trial to find the days and times that work best for mums," Ms Nguyen said.

The workouts focus on strengthening the muscles impacted by birth.

"There's nothing too vigorous. We start off doing floor work, lifting the babies up and down as a weight then dancing with babies in the carrier. We also do squats while carrying the baby for extra weight.

"Most of the babies fall asleep, they love being bounced up and down.

"I know how difficult it is to find exercises to do with a baby. Kanga is about connecting with your baby and looking after yourself."

Ms Nguyen was working as a full time retail manager until her son Leo Cantrell, nine months, became ill.

Her contract was terminated and she became a full time mum.

She found Kangatraining, the closest class was in Carindale over an hour away but she "fell in love with it".

"It was the only time Leo fell asleep on me," she said.

She said the class was not only a good workout and fun, but got her out of the house.

"I got to know the instructor and they had an instructor's course in Brisbane - they're usually in Melbourne. I thought it was meant to be.

"I've always been quite passionate about fitness and health.

"Kanga helped me mentally, got me out of the house and talking to some mums. It was something for myself."

She's now bringing Kanga to the Ipswich region.

"I was born in Ipswich and lived here my whole life, I love it here. I've had a few mums interested and excited to start it.

"I'm so excited. I attended my last Carindale class last week. I'm excited to share it and meet more mums in the area. I can't wait to meet everyone's babies.

Ms Nguyen can also show you how to properly wear your baby and has carriers available for hire.

And you don't need a baby to join in: "You can carry mine," Ms Nguyen said.

Mums can also bring toddlers and dads can join in too.

Classes are being held Mondays and Thursdays at Revive Yoga and Wellness Centre at Orion Springfield Central from 11.45 to 12.45 and on Tuesdays at Robelle Domain from 10.15 to 11.15.

For class times and details see the Facebook page Kangatraining Springfield, Redbank & Surrounds or email Ms Nguyen chi@kangatraining.com.au.