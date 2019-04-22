Strangers lend a hand to help family during tragedy

A number of strangers came to the aid of Melanie Bryant when her horse Mr Wiggles suffered a seizure while she was driving through Redbank Plains.

AS Mr Wiggles was suffering a seizure on the road in Redbank Plains, a number of good Samaritans came to the aid of his owner Melanie Bryant and her two children.

The much-loved family horse had just been picked up from the vets by his family and was travelling home in the horse float when he collapsed.

Melanie was forced to pull the car over on the night of April 16 when she heard Mr Wiggles fall over.

"I had to turn on my hazard lights and open the back of the float to find my pony laying down in quite a state," Ms Bryant said.

"I attempted to get him up with no luck and then a kind man stopped his car behind my float with his hazards on to protect us from oncoming cars.

"Other people came from everywhere to lend a hand also.

"We removed the inside of the float and then managed with manpower to get the pony out of the float, which was not an easy feat as he weighs 300 kilograms."

Other neighbours also rushed to her side.

"A man named Alf Berg and his wife Debra came onto the scene and offered to help my children," Ms Bryant said.

"She took them back to her home to give them something to eat."

"Another person got a jerry can and went down to the service station to get me some fuel as I was low.

"There were so many people there on the night, and I just want to thank you all.

"You didn't know me, but you still came to my aid.

"Rachel and Laura from Anstead Vets were also amazing. When I rang them and told them what was happening they come down straight away and told everyone where to stand so they wouldn't get hurt.

"It was a horrible night for us, and the only positive to come out of it was the community spirit."

The family were able to get Mr Wiggles home and sadly said their goodbyes just after 10pm.