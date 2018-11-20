Insta stranger copying woman’s posts

This woman’s Instagram posts have been mysteriously copied by a fellow college student.

A Scottish college student was horrified to discover a mystery lookalike had been copying her Instagram pictures and captions for two years.

Chloe Cowan discovered the girl had been re-enacting poses and wearing similar outfits in the pictures as she "stalked her to the extreme".

The mystery woman, who is said to live in Dundee, a city in eastern Scotland where Chloe is a student, had apparently made a fake account so she could rifle through her social media.

She even acted out videos of a photo album Chloe had created of her dad, who has sadly passed away, Chloe's sister Linzi claims.

Chloe Cowan's original Instagram post.

It isn't clear why the girl has been copying Chloe, but one theory is she could be trying to gain more followers.

Linzi posted about the doppelganger on Facebook to warn people of the "dangers of social media".

She said: "My sister Chloe is at Dundee university and another girl living in Dundee (who my sister wasn't aware of until this week) has been re-enacting her life on Instagram for almost 2 years.

Chloe showing off her ball gown.

The woman in a very similar red dress.

"This girls stalking behaviour is to the extreme of re-enacting videos of a photo album that Chloe posted of my dad who past away (gives me the shivers when I think about it).

"Her behaviour is not OK and I just wanted this out in the open for people to be aware of just how scary social media can be.

"My sister should not have to hide away in worry of her every move being stalked by another girl! Imitation is flattering but this is just too far."

Chloe's original holiday Instagram snap.

Linzi said she believes the girl is from London and started mimicking her sister after moving to Dundee because she had no social media profiles.

She shared a series of photos comparing her sister's original Instagram posts to the woman's own lookalike version.

In some of the copies the stranger also uses the same caption.

In one, Chloe was snapped posing in a black dress wearing Mickey Mouse ears and holding a cane with the caption: "social life wua can't see ya" with a poo emoji.

The copycat posted a picture in the exact same pose and outfit with the same caption.

One of Chloe's original Instagram posts.

She copied Chloe's poses and outfits.

Another shows three pictures of Chloe in a line wearing a short skirt and white top posing in front of a door and sat on a bed - with her lookalike copying every pose.

In one, the woman used one of Chloe's captions as she was pictured wearing a tight red floor-length dress - an exact replica of the student's.

Another picture Chloe posted shows her in a black bikini and shades in front of a mirror poking her tongue out with the caption: "Mirror mirror on the wall who's the saddest to be leaving of them all!!!!"

The lookalike's version has the same pose and caption - with the poster also wearing a black bikini in front of a mirror.

Linzi's Facebook post has been shared more than 11,000 times since she posted it yesterday.

She revealed the police have been contacted, adding: "It's very scary especially for

My sister, been told by other people this girl had no social media when she moved to Dundee for uni from London hoping this reaches London so I can find out what kind of person she is!!"

She copied her outfits, poses and captions.