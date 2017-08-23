The strange things burglars stole from Ipswich homes

CARTONS of soft drink and poppers are among the items taken in Ipswich property burglaries last week.

Five homes at Leichhardt, East Ipswich, Coalfalls and One Mile were targeted between August 12 and 17.

In one instance, offenders took a blower, grinder, cartons of soft drinks and poppers and a box of clothing from a toilet block at a Jacaranda St, East Ipswich property.

In a separate incident, a TV, photographs, dinner ware and shower screen inside a Chubb St, One Mile home was damaged with black spray paint.

Investigations into all the matters are continuing and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.