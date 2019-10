A Maroochydore business was evacuated this morning after a strange odour issued from the vents. Photo: Contributed

A MAROOCHYDORE business has been evacuated after a strange odour was issuing from the vents this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Duporth Ave business to initial reports of a structure fire about 10.15am.

However on arrival there were no signs of smoke or fire.

The scene was left in the hands of the business.