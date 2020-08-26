Strange sensation leaves concussed captain in doubt

Ipswich Eagles captain Rebecca Mccarthy was escorted off the field after a nasty head clash that required 17 stitches

Ipswich Eagles captain Rebecca Mccarthy was escorted off the field after a nasty head clash that required 17 stitches

SUDDENLY her head is gashed and the Ipswich captain can’t remember what happened next.

That’s why Eagles leader Rebecca Mccarthy will need a medical clearance to take her place for the defending QFAW Division 2 premiers in Saturday’s grand final rematch.

After needing 17 stitches in the head gash she received, Mccarthy will wait until later in the week to undergo the necessary checks.

She was concussed in the second quarter of Ipswich’s round 5 home ground victory over Moorooka two weekends ago.

After a trip to hospital, she was ruled out of the Eagles first defeat last weekend to Pine Rivers.

With a home ground showdown against last year’s grand final runners-up Hinterland on Saturday, Mccarthy will only play if cleared on medical grounds.

“There’s a fairly large gash to my head so you don’t want to sort of play before it’s healed otherwise you can risk it reopening,’’ she said.

Mccarthy said she would wait “until the latest possible moment’’ to test her recovery progress.

The experienced captain said being concussed was one of the strangest sensations.

“I don’t remember,’’ she said, she asked what happened on the Limestone Park field.

“I went in to tackle someone and that was the last thing I remember about the whole thing.’’

Her husband took her to hospital.

She’s since had her 17 stitches taken out.

“I’ve never had concussion. I’ve never had anything like.

“The concussion is the biggest thing, not the stitches (which healed pretty quickly).

“The concussion has been massive. It’s not something I’ve encountered before so it’s not been very nice at all.’’

Ipswich Eagles vice-captain Stephanie Cockerill-Wright (left) with recovering captain Rebecca Mccarthy. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Sitting out last weekend’s clash, Mccarthy said losing to Pine Rivers 24-12 could help her previously unbeaten side refocus preparing to tackle Hinterland.

Last season’s minor premiers Hinterland are again top of the table with six wins. Ipswich has four wins, a draw and loss.

“It will be a big one for the girls,’’ Mccarthy said.

“There’s a lot of hype around Hinterland. They’re a team that have played together for a long time. They have a lot of height. They have a lot of skill.’’

However, after seeing what happened last year with Hinterland falling in the grand final, Mccarthy said her team’s main focus was securing a top four spot.

She said the Eagles would learn from last week’s defeat.

“We expected it,’’ the Ipswich captain said. “They were physical and we lost a bit of run.

“Losing two midfielders (Mccarthy and Leah Sibbick) and two experienced midfielders hurt us a little bit.

“The wind was another big factor. None of the girls had played the game where their kicking doesn’t go anywhere, so the ball stayed on the ground a lot.’’

After going to training on Monday night, Mccarthy said the team was ready to go.

“The girls have just moulded together so well,’’ she said.

“I went back to training on Monday night and they were all still heads up, happy and very excited, and they took on the feedback from the weekend.

“One of the biggest things to come out of that was not having a loss can be a disadvantage for a team.

“I think Hinterland found that last year. They went through the whole season and only lost to us and I think that showed in the grand final.’’

Mccarthy said the loss to Pine Rivers “is a good education for the girls’’ looking to secure a top four spot.

“It just showed that there’s still holes in our game and you shouldn’t lose one or two players and lose a game,’’ she said. “That’s not how it works.

“The team is there and we lacked the ability to decision make when you have fresh girls to the sport.

“Even myself - I’ve played for years now - I learnt a few things on Monday night which is massive.

“Our coaches are digging in and finding new ways for us to play the game.’’

The Ipswich Eagles women face Hinterland in Saturday’s 4.45pm clash at Limestone Park.

The Ipswich Eagles men are looking to rebound from last week’s QFA Division 2 North losses when they play Wynnum in the noon and 2pm matches at the same venue.