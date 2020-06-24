Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT ME: Two men have disputed allegations they were speeding.
NOT ME: Two men have disputed allegations they were speeding.
Crime

Strange reasons Lockyer speeding cases will go to trial

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
24th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people disputing speeding allegations have touted unusual defences in an attempt to have charges dropped.

A man who was accused of speeding on January 25, told Gatton Magistrates Court it was impossible his logged speed limit was correct.

He said he had taken the car to be altered so it couldn’t drive above a certain speed, to prevent his teenage son from speeding.

“On November 20 last year, I got this car derated to a speed limit of 110 kilometres,” the defendant said.

“I know what (teens) are like so I cut it back to 110km/hr.”

He said police told him he had been recorded as driving at 120km/hr.

“I said it can’t be, mate – you may have got me for 105,” he said.

He told magistrate Peter Saggers he had the paperwork with him, which would prove he had had the car derated.

The case will go to trial for a full brief of evidence on August 31 at Gatton Magistrates Court.

A second man facing a speeding charge appeared before the court on the same day and also claimed he had not been speeding.

He told Mr Saggers had been driving a grey Toyota Hilux when he was pulled over and issued a speeding fine.

“At the time, I didn’t believe I was speeding,” he said.

“I was issued a ticket for a white Hyundai with a completely different registration.”

The matter will appear in court on July 20.

“In the meantime, speak to police and see if there are any prospects of negotiating,” Mr Saggers said.

“If something has gone a bit wrong with it all, ring the prosecutions and say there has been a mistake.”

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

gatton magistrates court lockyer valley region somerset region speeding charge
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News WANT more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking for a new tablet? Here's an offer that will bring you both.

        Historic house plays big role in fighting disease outbreaks

        premium_icon Historic house plays big role in fighting disease outbreaks

        News Ipswich Hospital’s Cribb House has played a historic role in disease outbreaks past...

        Funding boost for Ipswich bus shelters

        premium_icon Funding boost for Ipswich bus shelters

        News Much needed reno on bus shelters to go ahead in Ipswich

        New program to tackle modern bullying

        premium_icon New program to tackle modern bullying

        News The State Government has committed $1 million to tackle cyber-bullying.