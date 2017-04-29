Strange lights seen over Ipswich

RESIDENTS rang police in the early hours this morning with reports of seeing strange lights in the sky.

Police say the lights were reportedly seen at 4.29am over the Leichhardt area.

The RAAF confirmed to police there were no aircraft in the sky at the time that may have explained the reports.

The strange lights were reportedly captured by the Ipswich City Council's Safe City cameras.

This year there have been multiple reports of 'strange lights' including in January when a Toowoomba man reported seeing a blistering orange light.

He told The Chronicle he was looking towards Crows Nest when a bright light filled the sky about 12.15am.

Similar reports of strange lights in the sky were made by residents on the Gold Coast on New Year's Day.