Subscribe Today's Paper
Strange explanation behind phantom Warrego Highway sign

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 1:27 PM
DRIVERS who noticed a sign outside Rusty’s Service Station and wondered where it went today need not have their eyesight checked.

The speed limit sign, which appeared eastbound on the Warrego Highway yesterday, was removed within a few hours and was not the product of hallucinations, a Transport and Main Roads spokesman confirmed.

The sign would have dropped the speed limit from 100km/h to 80km/h for the stretch outside the recently reopened Rusty’s Service Station.

“Speed signs stating 80km/h were inadvertently put up on Tuesday and have been removed,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that although the sign was premature, the Speed Management Committee was conducting a speed limit review of the Warrego Highway at the Niemeyers Rd intersection in Hatton Vale.

“The review is being undertaken in response to community feedback,” the spokesman said.

“We’re continuing the speed review with the Queensland Police Service and local government.”

Gatton Star

