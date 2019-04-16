Menu
Police arrived to find a vehicle destroyed by fire, two dead cattle, and an abandoned motorcycle and trailer.
News

Strange case of dead cattle and a vehicle destroyed by fire

16th Apr 2019 3:00 PM
Warning: Graphic image

IT MADE for quite the police narrative, and will now involve a bit of detective work to figure out who was involved.

Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle destroyed by fire, two dead cattle beside the road, a motorcycle on a trailer, but no sign of the owner or a third cow that's been reported missing from a local farm.

In a strange case, police are today searching for the driver of an SUV that appears to have been destroyed by fire after it struck three cows on the road at Urunga.

The vehicle appears to have struck the cattle on Ginnagay Way, near Oyster Creek Rd, Urunga and burst into flames, based on initial enquiries.

Two of the cows were found dead at the scene and the driver has not been located despite police conducting searches.

The third cow has also not been found.

The accident was reported on Monday around 10.30pm.

Emergency services attended and police are today still conducting enquiries.

It is thought a motorbike and trailer that were left abandoned at the scene, may have been towed by the vehicle that was found destroyed by fire at the scene.

Anyone with information should call Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799.

