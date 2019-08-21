Peter Wood had a stroke while on holiday in Bali

Peter Wood had a stroke while on holiday in Bali

A MUCH-LOVED Darwin father-of-five is stranded in Bali on life support after having a stroke during a holiday on the Indonesian island.

Damian Wood said his family had been quoted about $60,000 for an emergency evacuation from Bali to Darwin, and they had already racked up about $20,000 in hospital costs keeping their father Peter Wood alive.

Mr Wood Sr was travelling alone when he had a haemorrhagic stroke - a burst blood vessel and bleeding of the brain.

To save his life, doctors had to cauterise the leaking vessel in his brain, which meant he was unable to be brought home straight away due to the cabin pressure.

An infection set in and Mr Wood Sr's condition quickly deteriorated.

Mr Wood Sr's son Breean Wood, 21, said for about a week and a half, his dad was completely unresponsive.

But he is now slowly showing signs of improvement.

"He's starting to move his right hand and wiggle his toes," Breean said.

"He hasn't opened his eyes yet but his eyes are moving."

Peter Wood (right) had a stroke while on holiday in Bali — pictured with his kids Reno, Leana, Breean

Breean said the tight-knit family was devastated their father was so far away.

While they want to get him medically evacuated, the family needs to wait at least another month - and even then raise about $60,000 to cover the cost.

"It would mean the world to say the least," Breean said.

"To know he's getting good help, to be able to see him every day while he's recovering." Breean said his dad was a "real honest hardworking guy" who was very humble and always put family first.

Mr Wood Sr's eldest son Damian Wood launched a GoFundMe to help the family cover costs.

Damian said his father usually took out travel insurance, but he was shocked to discover his dad had not taken any out for this trip.

"My father is a vital linchpin in our family, and loved by so many others in his hometown of Darwin," he said.

"At the age of 73 he was, up until this, very active, still at work and still on the tools, providing for his second family.

"Your typical old school, hardworking man, who never shirked his responsibilities throughout his life."

Damian said his beloved father was looking forward to his dream of slowing down and retiring in Bali.

"It saddens me that his well-deserved dream may never eventuate in the current circumstance," he said.

"We all pray that this won't be the case."

To donate, or for more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-father-needs-an-emergency-medical-evacuation