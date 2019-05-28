Stranded hiker winched to safety from mountain ledge

THE crew from a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has winched a hiker to safety, after she was stranded on Mt Greville for several hours yesterday.

It's believed she had fallen and slid on her back, landing on a steep, unstable section of the mountain, around 10:30am.

The rescue chopper was sent to the scene, around 2:30pm.

When the helicopter arrived, the crew could see the woman losing her footing, with rocks falling from beneath her.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Aircrew Officer, Mark Arthur was talking to her on the phone from the hovering helicopter.

"She was obviously scared and hanging on for dear life. We were talking to her, keeping her calm and letting her know help was on the way," he said.

The flight paramedic was lowered down to the mountain, in a precise winch operation, which placed him safely, just a few metres above where the woman was clinging to rocks.

He climbed down to her, examined her injuries, then assisted her to higher, more stable ground.

The pair was then winched together, back up to the safety of the helicopter.

Arthur said the rescue had some challenges for the crew and pilot to take into account, including the patient's location, the strong wind and turbulence.

The chopper flew the woman to the base of the mountain, where an operational command post had been set up by QAS, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Police Service, and State Emergency Services.

The woman was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.