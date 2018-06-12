‘Stowaway’ falls from moving train

A TEENAGER, believed to have snuck on board a freight train to get a free trip home, has been seriously injured after he fell from the moving locomotive.

The 18-year-old man was discovered in a rail corridor at Sellheim, northeast of Charters Towers just after 3pm on Monday.

He was airlifted to Townsville Hospital with severe leg injuries.

Police have confirmed the teen wasn't a crew member or a passenger on the freight train, and said he wasn't supposed to be on board the train, which was travelling from Townsville to Charters Towers.

It's understood the man is from Queenton, close to Charters Towers, leading to suspicions he may have jumped on the train for a free trip home.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations are ongoing but it was "most likely" that he fell from the train.