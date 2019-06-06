Unlikely ‘honour’ for notorious prison

A STOUSH has erupted over Arthur Gorrie jail and whether it has been recognised as one of safest prisons in the state, just months after it was plagued by controversy and placed back in the state's control.

The GEO Group that currently runs the privately run jail says WorkCover Queensland has found it has a premium rate less than half the Queensland corrections industry rate.

It comes less than three months after the Government announced it would be bringing private jails back into state hands over safety concerns.

A date for the transition of the jail, which is the state's remand centre, is yet to be revealed but the move will come at a cost of about $111 million over four years.

The United Voice union was critical of the jail's management, accusing Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan of having "blood on his hands" during a stoush over the future running of the jails.

The Crime and Corruption Commission held a probe into corruption and corruption risks last year.

Prison officers were accused of doctoring reports and the union claimed there was a "boys' club" that bashed inmates and abused its power.

The jail is run by the GEO Group which released a statement today saying the jail was one of the safest prisons in the state.

"Despite being a high-security remand facility, the privately managed prison has almost a

third less days lost due to staff injury than the average of all other prisons in Queensland," the statement said.

"Apart from less injuries (and less severe injuries), Arthur Gorrie has an impressive 100 per cent return-to-work rate - which is also above the industry average.

"As a result, WorkCover Queensland has determined the prison's premium rate to be less than half of the Queensland corrections industry rate."

Aerial view of Brisbane’s Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre

Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre general manager Troy Ittensohn said the WorkCover determination reflected the company's emphasis on workplace safety and staff following strict safety protocols.

"We inject almost $40 million into the Queensland economy through wages," he said in a statement.

"This positive WorkCover Queensland grading is further recognition of our safety record."

WorkCover Queensland has been contacted for comment tonight.

Australian Prison Officers Association president Brian Newman said the revelation raised serious questions for both the state and United Voice.

He called for an investigation into whether the Queensland public "may have been deliberately misled".

"Placing these two prisons in the hands of the state government for management will lead to 10s of millions of dollars being sucked out of the public purse for no reason other than a scaremongering campaign got out of hand," Mr Newman said.

"These figures compel a responsible government to undertake an in-depth investigation into the facts that led to its decision to cancel the contracts.

"Queensland voters and more importantly, taxpayers deserve to know the truth about the management of our prisons and the astronomical increase to operating costs that will now be incurred because of seemingly baseless allegations and scaremongering that has resulted the removal of GEO and Serco from the Queensland Corrective Services landscape.

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan

"We would like to see these contract extended and the private providers kept in place to ensure Queensland taxpayers are getting value for money but most importantly, so that prison officers are not put in situations which see them unnecessarily exposed to increased instances of workplace injuries."

Opposition corrections spokesman Trevor Watt also questioned the need to take the prisons back into public hands, given the revelation.

"GEO Group's industry-leading safety record proves Labor's decision to take over prisons was purely political," he said.

"The unions' total control of the Palaszczuk Labor Government is scandalous.

"The unions are so powerful they can get Labor MPs and even ministers to protest against the Palaszczuk Government.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk should put the interests of Queenslanders before her bosses in the union movement."

United Voice co-ordinator Damien Davie today said: "We believe these outcomes are due to the under-reporting of injuries and incidents at the prison as stated in our submission to CCC."

United Voice Queensland secretary Gary Bullock said they found the comments of GEO and the "supposed representative group for prison officers" laughable.

"We've lodged a formal complaint with Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, who are investigating," he said.

"We believe this investigation will verify the complaints we have made."

Mr Ryan said: "The Government's decision reflects the findings of Taskforce Flaxton."