Stosur exits Hobart early

Samantha Stosur will head into the Australian Open with a solitary summer win under her belt but isn't kicking stones about an up-and-down form line.

The veteran was ousted 6-2 6-2 by Russian youngster Veronika Kudermetova on Monday night in the opening round of the Hobart International.

The 22-year-old Kudermetova, who cracked the top 40 last year for the first time, broke Stosur twice in both sets to win in 64 minutes.

Stosur is just out to enjoy every game. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

It was a disappointing exit for Stosur, who had round-one success over former world No.1 Angelique Kerber last week at the Brisbane International. She described it as probably her best win at the tournament. But things didn't follow the same script in windy Hobart.

"It was very tough conditions out there. She was able to hit through the court a lot better than me," Stosur said.

"She just hit the ball bigger and, when I started behind in the point, it was very hard to turn it around." Stosur, ranked 97, will turn her attention to Melbourne Park where she hasn't won an opening-round match in the past four years.

"For me at the moment, it's all about trying to enjoy my tennis, and try and see what I can still do," the 35-year-old said.

"I played great in Brisbane. I know it's still there. Obviously, you want to try and do it every single week but that's difficult given how good everyone is."

Kurdermetova had to much for the Aussie veteran. Photo: Steve Bell/Getty Images

It was also a tough day in Hobart for countrywoman Astra Sharma, who had a gruelling 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6) loss to American Lauren Davis.

Sharma had a match point in the deciding third-set tiebreak in an encounter which swung wildly over two-and-a-half hours.

Hobart top seed Elise Mertens and two-time grand slam winner Garbine Muguruza will begin their campaigns on Tuesday.