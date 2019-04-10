Have you seen Honeybear the frenchie?

A BLIND french bulldog that won the hearts of pet lovers everywhere when the Bulletin told its story last year could be one of 100 "missing'' animals from the disgraced Storybook Farm.

RSPCA officials have confirmed they do not have the small dog, known as Honeybear, in their care.

Last month the Bulletin revealed 100 animals were believed missing from the charity home for disabled animals, after its north Brisbane property was raided by inspectors.

Thirty-seven animals were found in appalling condition. At least two have been euthanised.

Honeybear the french bulldog without her eyes. Photo by Richard Gosling

Storybook Farm, run by Lisa-Jayne Cameron, and had been based in the Gold Coast Hinterland for several years before its move to Petrie in recent months.

Honeybear, a brown-brindle purebred french bulldog, went under Storybook's care in August 2017, with her story reported in July last year. The pup was in a bad state when rescued by Storybook Farm.

At the time Ms Cameron said Honeybear had been severely beaten in a neighbourhood incident before rescue and a vet had to remove both eyes.

The pint-sized pup had to wear a "halo'' to stop her running into obstacles.

Graphic image of a dog missing a limb rescued by the RSPCA from Storybook Farm-Sacred Animal Garden last week.

She said it had cost more than $8000 for surgery, rehabilitation and medication.

"Her eyes were very damaged," she said.

"The vet worked for several months to save her eyes, sutured them closed and we had to put cream on them, but the first eye was too far gone."

Honeybear's second eye was removed in January, 2018.

The RSPCA says other missing animals includes an australian bulldog named Burt Bumble, as well as two chickens called Pecky Becky and Dory.

No charges stemming from the raid have been laid.

"This is a particularly complex situation with a lot of information still coming in," RSPCA spokeswoman Alex Hyndman Hill said.

"We want to make sure we have all the facts before charges are brought in this case."

Ms Hyndman Hill said investigators had seen evidence Burt Bumble had been in the care of Storybook Farm at some point.

"But he wasn't there on the day of the raid,'' she said.

"We have no knowledge at this point of his whereabouts. There were no chickens either."

Ms Hyndman Hill urged anyone with information or who dealt with Storybook Farm to contact the RSPCA.