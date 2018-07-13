The story that kept QT readers clicking in 2018

How is the Costco development looking?

THE original Costco opening dates have come and gone and the retail giant is yet to confirm when it will officially let customers through the door for the first time.

But that hasn't stopped The Queensland Times from closely following Costco's progress since the project was announced back in 2016.

And there's no doubt that the opening of Queensland's second Costco outlet has piqued the interest of Ipswich residents.

Stories about Costco's construction, jobs on offer, opening dates and opening delays have been among the most read stories by QT readers online this year.