COMMENT: Story could easily end in tragedy

THE tragic death of a mother and two of her children who drowned in flood waters must make us appreciate just how lucky one Ipswich family was to escape the same fate.

It was unnerving to read, in such graphic terms, what Donald Craigie and his family experienced when they got caught up in flood waters.

It's impossible not to consider how that situation could have ended up.

Thank goodness for the truck driver.

As more details emerge of flood-related incidents, it's clear that not every one of them occurs because people are behaving recklessly and ignoring the "if it's flooded forget it" message.

Sometimes it's just about being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Stephanie King and her children.