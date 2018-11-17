Storms on radar for city today

MORE showers and storms are possible for Ipswich today.

The Bureau of Meterology has given the city an 80 per cent chance of rain, albeit only a small amount.

It will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain from late morning onwards, and the chance of a possibly severe storm in the afternoon.

A maximum of 30C is forecast.

The chances of rain will decrease to about 50 per cent tomorrow, with the temperature cooling to 25C with a southeasterly change.

Monday should be slightly warmer at about 27C.