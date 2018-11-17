Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Storms on radar for city today

17th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

MORE showers and storms are possible for Ipswich today.

The Bureau of Meterology has given the city an 80 per cent chance of rain, albeit only a small amount.

It will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain from late morning onwards, and the chance of a possibly severe storm in the afternoon.

A maximum of 30C is forecast.

The chances of rain will decrease to about 50 per cent tomorrow, with the temperature cooling to 25C with a southeasterly change.

Monday should be slightly warmer at about 27C.

ipswich weather storms
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Dismissed councillor warns Ipswich boss after carols comment

    premium_icon Dismissed councillor warns Ipswich boss after carols comment

    News A FORMER councillor dismissed by the State Government in August has threatened legal action against Ipswich City Council administrator Greg Chemello.

    • 17th Nov 2018 1:11 AM
    Ipswich defence industry turns QLD into the 'khaki state'

    premium_icon Ipswich defence industry turns QLD into the 'khaki state'

    Business A Boxer CRV will roll off Rheinmetall's line every three days

    • 17th Nov 2018 12:10 AM
    Stolen glassware uncovered, actual thief still a mystery

    premium_icon Stolen glassware uncovered, actual thief still a mystery

    Crime The person behind its disappearance remains unknown

    • 17th Nov 2018 12:09 AM
    Shopaholic mum busted 32 times

    premium_icon Shopaholic mum busted 32 times

    Crime Serial offender: I'm not stupid

    • 17th Nov 2018 12:09 AM

    Local Partners