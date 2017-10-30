STORM WARNING: 83km/h wind gust reported at Gatton

UPDATE: There is a severe thunderstorm warning in place for people in people in parts of Somerset, South Burnett, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay council areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology says damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

At 4:05pm, severe storms were detected on the weather radar near Strathpine, Linville and Blackbutt. They are moving towards the east to northeast.

They are forecast to affect Redcliffe, Deception Bay waters and Beachmere by 4:35pm and waters off Bribie Island, northern Bribie Island and Conondale by 5:05pm.

Updated Severe #QldStorm area for damaging winds and large hail, contracting to north of #Brisbane CBD. Warnings: https://t.co/pBq159eWPG pic.twitter.com/VRYvp3IK5m — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 30, 2017

Earlier a 83km/h wind gust was reported at Gatton at 2:10pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Gulf Country, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, North West, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

BOM: Storms moving fast with possible hail, damaging winds

EARLIER: After last night's storms there is plenty of activity still around the local area as two intensifying storms are moving towards Peak Crossing and Lowood, while a second is moving towards Beaudesert.

These two storms are moving quite fast from the west causing the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a warning this afternoon which reads below.

More updates as they come to hand.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 2pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton and Rosevale.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east.

BOM

They are forecast to affect Harrisville and Peak Crossing by 2:30 pm and Jimboomba, Bundamba Lagoon and Lowood by 3pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3pm.