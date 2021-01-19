Menu
Heavy rain and storms hit the Ipswich region overnight. The Bureau says more could be on the way today.
Storms dump much needed rain, with more to come

Andrew Korner
19th Jan 2021 8:30 AM
CONSISTENT rainfall has been recorded across southeast Queensland following last night’s storms, and for once the major dam catchments have not missed out.

Falls in excess of 50mm were reported at Wivenhoe and Somerset dams as of 9am Tuesday, with Moogerah Dam registering 76mm.

Closer to Ipswich, the falls were not quite as high but still consistent, with Amberley picking up about 30mm, Kalbar getting about 25mm and Harrisville 15mm.

Falls ranging from 30-50mm were common across the rest of the Ipswich region.

It might be bad news for Australia’s chances of winning back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba, but for the rest of us, it is probably good news that there could be more rain coming on Tuesday.

The current forecast is giving Ipswich at 70 per cent chance of rain, with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

It is just what the region’s dams need, with the current water grid level at 57.7 per cent.

For once, dam levels have actually increased in the past week, rising by a modest, 0.6 per cent.

Wivenhoe remains a concern at only 38.3 per cent.

After Tuesday the chance of showers will drop off, leading to a fine day on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the high 20s to low 30s.

