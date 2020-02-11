Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lake Wivenhoe drone photos taken on December 30, 2019, when the dam was about 42 per cent full. It has since risen to 44.5 per cent Picture: Cordell Richardson
Lake Wivenhoe drone photos taken on December 30, 2019, when the dam was about 42 per cent full. It has since risen to 44.5 per cent Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Storms deliver valuable boost to major SEQ dams

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
11th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YET another downpour overnight has given the major dams their best inflows since the rain started last week.

Dam authorities say there are now steady inflows into the dams which could increase if rain continues as forecast for the next few days.

Falls exceeding 100mm in some parts of the Somerset region will have contributed to the rise in levels at both Somerset and Wivenhoe Dams on Monday night.

Wivenhoe climbed from 42.8 per cent on Monday morning to 44.5 per cent on Tuesday morning, while Somerset increased from 66 per cent to 68.5 over the same period.

The overall grid went from 57.8 per cent to 59.6 per cent.

The rise followed widespread rain in southeast Queensland thanks to a line of storms that rolled through from Monday afternoon.

Somerset Dam recorded another 40mm which brought its total since February 5 to 175mm.

Wivenhoe recorded 27mm to bring its weekly total to 125mm.

Amberley has recorded just over 160mm of rain so far this month.

An Seqwater spokesman said inflows into the major dams were continuing at a steady rate, and further rises in dam levels were likely, but difficult to predict with any great accuracy.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Foot torn off in dad’s horror crash

        premium_icon Foot torn off in dad’s horror crash

        News The charge is a relatively new one in Queensland and the court heard there was a lack of precedent cases to consider in sentencing options.

        Ipswich footballer living his dream in elite Asian series

        premium_icon Ipswich footballer living his dream in elite Asian series

        Soccer PREPARING for his latest AFC Cup campaign, Ipswich-bred footballer Joshua Grommen...

        • 11th Feb 2020 11:00 AM
        Plea for more volunteers as JP numbers decline

        premium_icon Plea for more volunteers as JP numbers decline

        News Experienced JP needs more help to ensure the service continues

        • 11th Feb 2020 10:32 AM
        PLAIN STUPID: Dumb things heard in Gatton court

        premium_icon PLAIN STUPID: Dumb things heard in Gatton court

        News GATTON Magistrates Court can be a serious place but sometimes the stories are truly...