Storms deliver valuable boost to major SEQ dams

Lake Wivenhoe drone photos taken on December 30, 2019, when the dam was about 42 per cent full. It has since risen to 44.5 per cent Picture: Cordell Richardson

YET another downpour overnight has given the major dams their best inflows since the rain started last week.

Dam authorities say there are now steady inflows into the dams which could increase if rain continues as forecast for the next few days.

Falls exceeding 100mm in some parts of the Somerset region will have contributed to the rise in levels at both Somerset and Wivenhoe Dams on Monday night.

Wivenhoe climbed from 42.8 per cent on Monday morning to 44.5 per cent on Tuesday morning, while Somerset increased from 66 per cent to 68.5 over the same period.

The overall grid went from 57.8 per cent to 59.6 per cent.

The rise followed widespread rain in southeast Queensland thanks to a line of storms that rolled through from Monday afternoon.

Somerset Dam recorded another 40mm which brought its total since February 5 to 175mm.

Wivenhoe recorded 27mm to bring its weekly total to 125mm.

Amberley has recorded just over 160mm of rain so far this month.

An Seqwater spokesman said inflows into the major dams were continuing at a steady rate, and further rises in dam levels were likely, but difficult to predict with any great accuracy.