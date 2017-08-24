Thunderstorms brewing: Southern Qld to cop wet weather

SOUTHEAST Queensland will be in for some much-needed wet weather today following the driest August since 2013.

Showers and rain are expected to hit the region from later this morning, with the possibility of a thunderstorm as well.



WILL IT RAIN HERE?

Forecasts for Thursday:

Bundaberg: Shower or two, possible storm

Caboolture: Shower or two, possible storm.

Fraser Coast: Shower or two, possible storm

Gympie: Shower or two, possible storm

Ipswich: Shower or two, possible storm.

Maryborough: Shower or two, possible storm.

Sunshine Coast: Shower or two, possible storm. 0-3mm predicted.

Toowoomba: Possible shower.

Warwick: Morning frost

However Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott said it wasn't likely to be the same as a typical late afternoon storm.

"Unfortunately it's not the right setup for a typical Queensland storm," she said.

"It could produce a few patchy showers around the place though.

"This August, Brisbane has only had three millimetres of rain which is well down from its average of 41mm."

The warm, muggy weather synonymous with Queensland's summer has also set in, with the weather bureau recording a relative humidity in Brisbane of 74 per cent at 9am yesterday.

Temperatures across the state are likely to remain much higher than the August average, with Brisbane expecting a top of 26 while Far North Queensland is likely to reach 29C.

A cold change is expected to pass through later tonight as southerly winds bring cooler overnight temperatures.