Storm warning issued for hail-battered areas

MORE wild weather is on the way for Lockyer Valley and Esk this afternoon, as storm cells continue to batter the south east for the third day in a row.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm weather warning for the areas about 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Toowoomba and Somerset are reportedly first in the firing line, however, as system continues to track east over the afternoon.

Damaging winds, large hailstones, and heavy rainfall are forecast.

A BOM spokesman said the system would likely reach Toowoomba just after 2pm and the northwest of Esk by about 2.40pm.

Severe thunderstorms are due to track east over the afternoon.

He said the severe conditions could lead to flash flooding.

It comes following Tuesday night’s storm which reportedly delivered hail the size of golf balls to the Lockyer Valley.

Residents are advised to move vehicles undercover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, remain indoors and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

BOM is due to issue its next warning by 2:45pm.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.