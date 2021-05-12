Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Severe thunderstorms are expected to impact parts of the Lockyer Valley, Esk, Somerset and Toowoomba this afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to impact parts of the Lockyer Valley, Esk, Somerset and Toowoomba this afternoon.
Weather

Storm warning issued for hail-battered areas

kaitlyn smith
12th May 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE wild weather is on the way for Lockyer Valley and Esk this afternoon, as storm cells continue to batter the south east for the third day in a row.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm weather warning for the areas about 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Toowoomba and Somerset are reportedly first in the firing line, however, as system continues to track east over the afternoon.

Damaging winds, large hailstones, and heavy rainfall are forecast.

A BOM spokesman said the system would likely reach Toowoomba just after 2pm and the northwest of Esk by about 2.40pm.

Severe thunderstorms are due to track east over the afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms are due to track east over the afternoon.

He said the severe conditions could lead to flash flooding.

It comes following Tuesday night’s storm which reportedly delivered hail the size of golf balls to the Lockyer Valley.

Residents are advised to move vehicles undercover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, remain indoors and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

BOM is due to issue its next warning by 2:45pm.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

bureau of meteoroloy severe thunderstorm warning
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH LIVE NOW: Keebra Park SHS v Ipswich SHS

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE NOW: Keebra Park SHS v Ipswich SHS

        Rugby League LIVESTREAM TITANS SCHOOLS LEAGUE: Keebra Park State High School and Ipswich State High School in Girls Division 1 action.

        • 12th May 2021 1:28 PM
        Ipswich Force to share in benefits of new NBL1 series

        Premium Content Ipswich Force to share in benefits of new NBL1 series

        Basketball Stability and strong recruiting has Ipswich team eager ‘to put on a good show’...

        Thieves net $25,000 in cigarette smash and grab

        Premium Content Thieves net $25,000 in cigarette smash and grab

        News Troy John Currey faces court over smoke heist

        Big name sets up shop at Yamanto

        Premium Content Big name sets up shop at Yamanto

        News Yamanto Central Shopping Centre has announced another significant retailer to join...