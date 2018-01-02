Menu
STORM WARNING: Ipswich in line for severe afternoon storm

PEOPLE in parts of Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, South Burnett, Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley council areas are warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Boonah, the area northwest of Warwick, the area north of Warwick, the area west of Kilcoy and the area south of Kingaroy.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
 

Ipswich Queensland Times
