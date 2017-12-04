BOM WARNING: Heavy rainfall, flash flooding for parts of SEQ

Locations which may be affected include Maroochydore, Caboolture, Kilcoy and Caloundra.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in Redland City and parts of Logan, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay council areas.

These storms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Beenleigh, Logan City, Cleveland, Redcliffe, Caloundra and waters off Caloundra.

Falls over 60mm per hour have been recorded on the Sunshine Coast and in western and southern Brisbane suburbs.

62mm in one hour recorded west of Tewantin.

65mm in one hour recorded at Mt Mee.

Severe #QldStorm Warning issued for heavy rainfall over parts of #SEQld. Keep an eye on the radar at: https://t.co/ohwDjEcOWb. Latest warnings https://t.co/7013Gnhb6g pic.twitter.com/H3kyFZQwJH — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 4, 2017

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.