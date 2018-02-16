Large hail, damaging winds likely for Ipswich, surrounds

LATEST: A severe thunderstorm warning for DAMAGING WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES is in place for people in Cherbourg and parts of Ipswich, Gympie, Somerset, South Burnett and Lockyer Valley Council Areas.

At 5:35pm, these storms were detected on the weather radar near Laidley, Wondai and the area northwest of Murgon.

They are moving towards the north to northeast.

They are forecast to affect Murgon, Cherbourg and the area northeast of Lake Boondooma by 6:05 pm and the area south of Esk by 6:35 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

4:25PM

WARNING: Large hail, damaging winds likely for parts of SEQ

A severe thunderstorm warning for DAMAGING WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES is in place for people in parts of Cherbourg, Somerset and the South Burnett.

At 4:25pm, storms were detected on the weather radar near the area south of Kingaroy.

These storms are moving towards the northeast.

They are forecast to affect Kingaroy and the area north of Nanango by 4:55 pm and the area between Nanango and Goomeri and the area north of Kingaroy by 5:25 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

4PM

WARNING: Large hail, damaging winds likely for Ipswich area

A severe thunderstorm warning for DAMAGING WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES is in place for people in parts of Ipswich, Logan, Somerset, Scenic Rim, South Burnett, Toowoomba and the Gold Coast.

At 4pm, these storms were detected on the weather radar near Kooralbyn, Yarraman, Nanango and Lamington National Park.

They are moving towards the north to northeast.

They are forecast to affect Boonah, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert, Laravale and the area north of Nanango by 4:30 pm and Beaudesert, Canungra, Harrisville and Haden by 5:00 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.





3:45PM

A severe thunderstorm warning for DAMAGING WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES is in place for people in the Scenic Rim and parts of Ipswich, Logan, Toowoomba and the Lockyer Valley.

At 3:45 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area northwest of Toowoomba, Rathdowney and Maroon Dam.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the north to northeast.

They are forecast to affect Boonah, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert, the area north of Toowoomba and Highfields by 4:15 pm and Beaudesert, Harrisville, Peak Crossing and Bundamba Lagoon by 4:45 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

3:20PM

STORM WARNING: Damaging winds, hail likely for Scenic Rim

A severe thunderstorm warning for DAMAGING WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES is in place for people in parts of Scenic Rim.

At 3:20pm, these storms were detected on the weather radar near Border Ranges National Park, the NSW border and the area south of the NSW border.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast.

They are forecast to affect Rathdowney and Kooralbyn by 3:55 pm and Beaudesert, the McPherson Range, Laravale and the area south of Canungra by 4:25 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

2:30PM

STORM WARNING: Damaging winds likely for Gatton, Esk

A severe thunderstorm warning for DAMAGING WINDS has been issued for people in parts of Somerset, Scenic Rim, Toowoomba and the Lockyer Valley.

At 2:35pm, these storms were detected on the weather radar near Grantham, Helidon, the area south of the NSW border and Urbenville (NSW).

They are moving towards the northeast.

They are forecast to affect the area north of Gatton by 3:05pm and the area southwest of Esk, Border Ranges National Park and Mount Barney by 3:35pm.

Damaging winds are likely.