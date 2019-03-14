STORM WARNING: Damaging winds, hail predicted

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning people in parts of Somerset, Toowoomba and the Lockyer Valley.

At 2:40pm, these storms were detected on the weather radar moving towards the east to southeast.

They are forecast to affect Murphy's Creek, the area north of Toowoomba, Highfields, Hampton and Haden by 3:20pm and Gatton, Grantham, Helidon, the area south of Helidon, the area north of Gatton and the area west of Toogoolawah by 3:50pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Severe #QldStorm warning issued for damaging winds and large hailstones across inland #SEQld.️ Check warnings at: https://t.co/N1oXEn4TA0 pic.twitter.com/KVaAAItUqL — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 14, 2019

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.