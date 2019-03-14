Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

STORM WARNING: Damaging winds, hail predicted

14th Mar 2019 2:58 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning people in parts of Somerset, Toowoomba and the Lockyer Valley.

At 2:40pm, these storms were detected on the weather radar moving towards the east to southeast.

They are forecast to affect Murphy's Creek, the area north of Toowoomba, Highfields, Hampton and Haden by 3:20pm and Gatton, Grantham, Helidon, the area south of Helidon, the area north of Gatton and the area west of Toogoolawah by 3:50pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
damaging winds ipswich weather large hailstones storm warning
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    40 things you need to know for CMC Rocks 2019

    premium_icon 40 things you need to know for CMC Rocks 2019

    Music Boots are polished, hats are peaked, the time has come, it's CMC Rocks 2019.

    • 14th Mar 2019 1:47 PM
    PHOTOS: RSPCA put out desperate plea for foster carers

    premium_icon PHOTOS: RSPCA put out desperate plea for foster carers

    News RSPCA has seized eight horses in 'appalling condition'.

    The vital difference a transplant can make

    premium_icon The vital difference a transplant can make

    News It often has no symptoms, with signs easy to miss.

    • 14th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
    How to jump on-board the $6 billion jobs boom

    premium_icon How to jump on-board the $6 billion jobs boom

    Business $6 billion industry taking off in Queensland - and it needs you

    • 14th Mar 2019 2:56 PM