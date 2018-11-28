STORM WARNING: Damaging winds, hail likely for SEQ

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for DAMAGING WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES for people in Gold Coast, Redland City and parts of Logan, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the alert at 12:32pm.

"At 12:30pm, these storms were detected on the weather radar near Albany Creek, Enoggera and Nerang," the Bureau said.

"They are moving towards the east to southeast and are forecast to affect Coolangatta and Cleveland by 1:05pm and Point Lookout and Amity Point by 1:35pm."

"Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely."

A more general warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

"These storms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours," the Bureau said.

"Locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Coolangatta, Ipswich, Cherbourg, Jimboomba, Mount Tamborine and Redcliffe."

EARLIER: Ipswich wakes to fire warning, dust haze and coming heatwave

THERE are two things you need to know about the weather this week and beyond.

Firstly, Queensland's Bureau of Meteorology has issued a fire weather warning for central and southeastern districts, including Ipswich.

Forecaster David Crock says a trough moving across the state today is responsible for the alert.

"The very windy conditions associated with this trough will move from western Queensland into southeastern and central districts, combining with a hot and dry air mass to result in elevated fire dangers," Crock said.

The Rural Fire Service has also urged residents to action their bushfire survival plans in response to the fire weather warning.

Looking at the numbers for today, the mercury will hit 37C and wind speeds will be 15 to 20 km/h early in the morning, then tending westerly 25 to 40 km/h.

Add to this the possibility of a dust haze and all in all you have the making of a day best spent indoors.

The other factor you want to be aware of is that heatwave conditions are also on the way for Ipswich.

The good news is the very extreme temperatures won't arrive until the weekend, giving everyone the option to escape to the pool, the beach, the mall or Tasmania.

The Bureau's Heatwave Service points to low intensity conditions extending over southeast Queensland starting Saturday through to Tuesday.

Maximums are not expected to drop below 33C from Friday with a sweltering 39C forecast for Sunday and a blistering 43C for Monday.

Things won't get much better on Tuesday either with the mercury still hovering at the 36C mark.

Minimums will also be uncomfortably high for those without air-conditioning at home with overnight temperatures of 23C and 25C for Monday and Tuesday.