STORM WARNING: Damaging winds, hail likely for Ipswich area

22nd Mar 2019 5:10 PM

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for people in parts of Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay.

At 4:40pm, the Bureau of Meteorology detected severe storms on the weather radar near Lowood, Fernvale and Maroon Dam.

"They are forecast to affect Boonah, the area south of Esk and the D'Aguilar Ranges by 5:35pm and Esk, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert and Somerset Dam by 6:05pm," the Bureau said.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Ipswich Queensland Times

