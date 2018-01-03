STORM WARNING: Flash flooding, hail likely for parts of SEQ

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of Gympie, Logan, Somerset, Scenic Rim, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Moreton Bay council areas.

At 3:25pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Beaudesert, Kenilworth and Mount Mee.

These storms are moving towards the northeast and are forecast to affect Pomona by 3:55pm and the area southeast of Gympie by 4:25pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

3cm hail at Summerholme at 2:10pm.

Golf ball sized hail at Mount Tarampa at 2:30pm.

49mm in half an hour at Atkinson Dam to 2:49pm.

LOTS of hail out in Lowood as a number of cells sweep across the South East. Vid: Rebecca Blake #9Newshttps://t.co/z5nyQgXqGL pic.twitter.com/wBUlCmPVlA — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) January 3, 2018

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

Severe thunderstorms in #SEQld. Keep up to date with our warnings at https://t.co/amfDFKb3aM pic.twitter.com/Yy3PDba2Mp — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) January 3, 2018

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.