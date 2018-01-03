Menu
STORM WARNING: Flash flooding, hail likely for parts of SEQ

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of Gympie, Logan, Somerset, Scenic Rim, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Moreton Bay council areas.

At 3:25pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Beaudesert, Kenilworth and Mount Mee.

These storms are moving towards the northeast and are forecast to affect Pomona by 3:55pm and the area southeast of Gympie by 4:25pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

  • 3cm hail at Summerholme at 2:10pm.
  • Golf ball sized hail at Mount Tarampa at 2:30pm.
  • 49mm in half an hour at Atkinson Dam to 2:49pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Topics:  boonah ipswich storm warning

Ipswich Queensland Times
