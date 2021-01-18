Menu
A storm warning is current for Ipswich and surrounding areas, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning of the potential for damaging winds and heavy rain. PICTURE: Bureau of Meteorology
STORM WARNING: Cells converging over Ipswich

Andrew Korner
18th Jan 2021 4:48 PM
A SEVERE thunderstorm warning is in place for Ipswich and surrounding areas, with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology radar shows a large band of storms crossing the region about 5pm.

Two separate cells are converging over Ipswich as they head east.

The Bureau has advised heavy falls have already been detected at Mulgowie, west of Rosewood, with 47mm recorded in the space of 30 minutes at 3.35pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology advised the thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar at 4.20pm near Boonah, Esk and surrounding areas.

The thunderstorms are moving towards the east to northeast and are forecast to affect Beaudesert, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert, Fernvale, southern Lake Wivenhoe, northern Lake Wivenhoe and Toogoolawah by 4:50pm and Ipswich, Amberley, Lake Manchester, Mount Nebo, the D’Aguilar Ranges and Somerset Dam by 5:20pm.

