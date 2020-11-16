Storm victims need 5000 items: Can you help?

A CHARITY is calling for generous souls to donate 5000 items for people impacted by the severe hailstorms on Halloween.

GIVIT is working in partnership with the State Government and Ipswich City Council to manage donated funds and items.

GIVIT Queensland manager Jo Beadle said many residents needed donations of essential and everyday items like toiletries, clothes and food vouchers.

“We work directly with councils, outreach teams, local charities and community groups who tell us exactly what’s needed, and then through our online warehouse we provide affected people with exactly what they need, when they need it most,” she said.

“We really ask that people don’t take donated goods into these areas.

“We want to make sure frontline services aren’t inundated by donations they don’t need, or donations they might need but at a later time.”

GIVIT is working closely with the council, UnitingCare Lifeline and Springfield YMCA

Community Centre teams on the ground.

“Insurance only covers so much, and for those not insured the road ahead will be tough,” mayor Teresa Harding said.

“As a result, council has initiated a Hail Relief Campaign to raise funds and receive donated goods to support residents to get back on their feet.”

About 5000 items have been requested by people in need through GIVIT.

They are calling on anyone who can donate items, services funds to help those struggling in the aftermath of the storms.

These include a family of three who lost everything on October 31 and didn’t have contents insurance.

They need beds, a fridge, white goods, a dining table, chairs and more furniture.

Another uninsured family of six needs bedding, mattresses, clothes, a washing machine, a fridge and furniture.

Another family can’t afford to replace the food that went off after losing power for several days.

An elderly couple’s uninsured car needs a replacement windscreen.

Visit here to help out.

All donated funds GIVIT receives are used to buy items for people in need.

People who need assistance can phone 1800 173 349 or visit here.