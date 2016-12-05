Storm text messages sent out after storm

BRISBANE City Council will review its early storm warning system after it alerted residents to the weekend's destructive weather after it had passed.

Most of the estimated 133,000 residents signed up for the service received the alerts at 5.30pm on Saturday after most of the storms had passed, almost three hours after the first of the 16 severe weather warnings were issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Council opposition leader Peter Cumming said it was just luck that the storms didn't cause more damage.

"It could be disastrous if ... people either don't get any warning or if the warning comes too late," Cr Cumming said.

His spokesman last night blamed the delays on the contracted provider Weatherzone, which council pays $125,000 a year to send the warnings out via emails, texts or voice messages.

Weatherzone head of development Matt Pearce said technicians were still "not 100 per cent certain" what caused the malfunction, but he blamed it on a "technical fault".

Saturday's storms dumped up to 50mm of rain, packed maximum winds of 104km/h, and left 35,000 homes without power.

