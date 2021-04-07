STORM SUPPORT: Task force to further recovery efforts

Ipswich City Council is offering storm-impacted residents free use of its refuse and recycling centres. Picture: Richard Walker

RESIDENTS still feeling the impacts of last October’s destructive hailstorms will this month be able to attend multiple Ipswich City Council dumps free of charge.

The decision came in response to widespread calls for further support, with many impacted by the storms still awaiting repairs to their properties more than six months on from the event.

Mayor Teresa Harding said people at Rosewood, Willowbank and Springfield Lakes would be exempt from paying at Rosewood and Riverview refuse and recycling centres.

Eligible residents will be able to visit Riverview and Rosewood Recycling and Refuse Centres free of charge.

She said residents must have been directly impacted by the storms to be eligible.

The initiative will take place between April 9 and May 9.

A limit of 1000 kilograms of waste per household will be enforced with commercial, construction or demolition waste to be accepted.

“Our Springfield Lakes, Willowbank and Rosewood residents are still reeling from the unprecedented hailstorms that decimated homes, cars and property in October last year,” Cr Harding said.

“Their hardship and suffering have only been compounded by the prolonged recovery and reconstruction efforts and the recent wet weather events across South East Queensland.”

Countless residents are still awaiting repairs to their properties following October’s freak hailstorms. Picture: Richard Walker

It comes after Council furthered its support efforts with a newly established recovery and reconstruction task force.

Councillor Nicole Jonic, who chairs the task force, said the team was actively listening to the needs of storm-impacted residents.

“We have heard their calls for access to free dumping of storm-damaged items and debris,” Cr Jonic said.

“So, as part of this special relief, impacted residents will not be required to pay tip fees for the month of April so they can dispose of storm-damaged material.”

She said residents must apply online to be granted a waiver at least 24 business hours prior to visiting one of the sites.

Councillor Nicole Jonic announce is chairing Ipswich City Council’s new storm recovery task force. Picture: Cordell Richardson

“Council has been working closely with the State Government, YMCA, Lifeline and insurance providers to provide ongoing support to our storm-impacted residents,” Cr Jonic said.

“I’m so pleased to report that since the establishment of the recovery and reconstruction task force we have really seen key players step up to the plate.”

Cr Jonic thanked the wider community for its support.

Residents can register for an exemption at: http://bit.ly/stormwaste

