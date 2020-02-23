Menu
Josh Addo-Carr’s tribute to indigenous AFL icon Nicky Winmar. Picture: AAP Images
Rugby League

Storm star’s incredible Winmar tribute

by Travis Meyn
23rd Feb 2020 8:30 AM
Melbourne Storm star Josh Addo-Carr has delivered a stirring tribute to indigenous AFL icon Nicky Winmar.

Winmar was the face of one of Australia's most iconic sporting moments in 1993 when he raised his St Kilda guernsey and pointed to his skin following years of racist taunts.

The image has been immortalised in Australian history and Addo-Carr chose the perfect stage to honour one of the country's bravest indigenous athletes.

With 23,599 in the stands watching on, Addo-Carr broke from the indigenous team's huddle during the pre-game war cry, strode away and lifted his shirt.

It was a silent, harmless, stand from a person empowered by the game.

Josh Addo-Carr’s tribute to Nicky Winmar. Picture: AAP Images
Indigenous coach Laurie Daley admitted he did not know Addo-Carr was planning to mimic Winmar.

"I didn't know he was going to do that," he said.

"To be honest, I thought the guys were going to rip their jerseys off

"I think it's great, it gets everyone ready to go."

Nicky Winmar’s iconic moment. Picture: John Feder
