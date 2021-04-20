Storm star needs ‘jabs’ to play Anzac Day game

Ryan Papenhuyzen is running second in Dally M voting after a blistering start to the season but is also needing injections just to get through game.

Ryan Papenhuyzen is running second in Dally M voting after a blistering start to the season but is also needing injections just to get through game.

Star Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has revealed he needed a "jab' to get through last week's win over the Roosters and is a chance to miss the ANZAC Day clash against the Warriors.

Papenhuyzen was again among his team's best players last weekend, but played out the game with a minor AC joint injury that required medical assistance.

He spent time in the changerooms early in the game after a heavy collision with the Roosters centre Josh Morris.Papenhuyzen also had to pass an HIA test but returned and played out the game.

But he conceded he was "tough and go" for the weekend and would need to complete training this week to play the Warriors on Sunday.

"It (the shoulder) is a bit hot and cold at the moment," Papenhuyzen told SEN.

"I'll be touch and go for the weekend I reckon.

"It's a little AC joint injury, I had a few jabs to get me through the game on the weekend. So I see how I'll go, I've got a test run tomorrow.

"Fingers crossed I'll be good to go."

Minor AC joint injury for Ryan Papenhuyzen (via @dan_walsh64), usually managed well with pain killing injection/padding. If only a grade 1 sprain many able to play through (as he did last night), at worst can miss 1-2 weeks if it gets more painful in the next few days — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 17, 2021

Papenhuyzen is second in Dally M voting after a stunning last three games in which he's scored 58 points , including six tries, having taken over the Storm goal kicking duties.

He's also in contract talks with the club over a contract extension, despite the fact he doesn't come off contract until the end of next season.

Papenhuyzen said he was talking to his manager "every couple of weeks" about the status of talks.

"Any talk around an extension gets me excited," he told SEN.

Under NRL rules, other clubs can't talk to Papenhuyzen until November 1, giving Storm a head-start to sign him beyond 2022.

Papenhuyzen could become one of Melbourne's highest-paid players when he signs his next deal.

Originally published as Storm star needs 'jabs' to play Anzac Day