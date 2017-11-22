Storm, showers forecast for Ipswich today

A POTENTIAL thunderstorm and drenching showers are forecast for Ipswich today.

The sunny skies and clear conditions are expected to clear by late morning to early afternoon and isolated showers are forecast for the rest of the day.

Isolated showers will persist over the weekend until at least Monday.

Maximum temperatures will peak at the hottest for the month on the weekend at 30 degrees, slightly above the November average of 29.6.

It's a sample of what December has in store for the city with average temperature climbing to 30.8 degrees and more the 120mm of rain.