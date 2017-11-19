STORM SEASON: Where to get information

You can get updates on emergencies and disasters from Ipswich Council and at www.qt.com.au

Rob Williams

FOR the latest information on weather events and more you can access the Ipswich City Council's Emergency Management Dashboard.

The Dashboard is a user-friendly platform for accessing information from emergency news, road conditions, weather warnings, power outages and more.

See emd.ipswich.qld.gov.au/.

You can also sign up for My Ipswich alerts.

The free service gives updates via email, SMS or through the app on your smartphone with warnings about emergency and disaster events.

Alerts include notifications for releases from Seqwater facilities, such as Lake Wivenhoe water release notifications, as well a Help Me button which sends out your location to family and friends in an emergency.

Severe weather warnings are also available via the Ipswich City Council Facebook page or the Bureau of Meteorology.

Also the council has teamed up with the Early Warning Network to provide residents with early warning alerts for potentially dangerous weather and bushfires within the City of Ipswich.

The goal is to encourage residents to become familiar with potential hazards and risks and take early action where needed.

Another good place for local information is the Queensland Times website.

The website is updated with information on significant weather events from floods and storms to fire. Check out www.qt.com.au for latest information from road closures to water levels and more.