STORM PICS: Epic photos, video from Sunday's storm

Helen Spelitis
by

STUNNING images and spectacular videos have emerged following last night's storm. 

Two cells battered the southeast yesterday evening with power still out to more than 50,000 homes. 

Logan City was the worst affected by power outages with 43,732 homes still without power on Monday at 7.30am.

Across Ipswich the weather was wild with wind gusts up to 88km h, the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed today.

 

 

Hail the size of golf balls fell on some parts of Boonah and countless videos of the Gold Coast's Q1 tower repeatedly being struck by lightning have been posted online. 

 

Hail from this afternoons storm at Boonah. Picture: Greg Marr
A huge tree at Goodna came down in the storm, completely blocking Brisbane Tce. 

According to Cr Paul Tully, the road has now been cleared. 

Cr Tully said the historic Jacaranda tree came down at the height of the storm.

 

"Brisbane Tce Goodna was clear this morning in both directions near the Goodna Aquatic Centre after one of the suburb's historic Jacaranda trees planted in 1932 fell at the height of the storm. A car ploughed into the tree but the driver escaped injury," Cr Paul Tully wrote on his Facebook Page. Cr Paul Tully

 

The BoM has warned heatwave conditions will continue today with Ipswich expected to reach a top of 38 degrees. 

A thunderstorm is also possible for this afternoon. 

Wulkuraka resident Lyn Kenny ended up with her neighbour's trampoline in the backyard.

 

READER PIC: Assessing the damage at my house from the storm yesterday afternoon. Wind just picked up this trampoline from the neighbours yard and placed it so neatly and without damage to it. Miracle indeed. We could not have placed it better ourselves. No damage to human lives, houses only our clothes line. Very, very lucky people we are indeed. at Wulkuraka Ipswich.
Photos / videos from Ipswich and surrounds

Here are just some of the storm pics videos posted online yesterday. 

  • Have a cool storm pic we can add? Email qt@qt.com.au

 

 

 

A lightning strike and storm clouds at Redbank Plains. Picture: Murray Fox
Springfield. Storm pics, February 11. Posted to Higgins Storm Chasing.
Karalee. Storm pics, February 11. Posted to Higgins Storm Chasing.
Ipswich. Storm pics, February 11. Posted to Higgins Storm Chasing.
Camira. Storm pics, February 11. Posted to Higgins Storm Chasing.
Walloon. Storm pics, February 11. Posted to Higgins Storm Chasing.
Topics:  ipswich storm weather

Ipswich Queensland Times
Local Partners