STORM PICS: Epic photos, video from Sunday's storm

STUNNING images and spectacular videos have emerged following last night's storm.
Two cells battered the southeast yesterday evening with power still out to more than 50,000 homes.
Logan City was the worst affected by power outages with 43,732 homes still without power on Monday at 7.30am.
Across Ipswich the weather was wild with wind gusts up to 88km h, the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed today.
A violent storm struck south-east Queensland overnight ripping roofs off houses, forcing the closure of schools and leaving more than 100,000 homes without power. #9News pic.twitter.com/TSwAyeD87f— Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) February 11, 2018
Hail the size of golf balls fell on some parts of Boonah and countless videos of the Gold Coast's Q1 tower repeatedly being struck by lightning have been posted online.
A huge tree at Goodna came down in the storm, completely blocking Brisbane Tce.
Goodna Storm Update: Brisbane Tce Goodna remains closed in both directions after an historic Jacaranda tree came down at the height of the storm. The road is likely to remain closed overnight. pic.twitter.com/Zf641NdApF— Cr Paul Tully (@PaulTully) February 11, 2018
According to Cr Paul Tully, the road has now been cleared.
Cr Tully said the historic Jacaranda tree came down at the height of the storm.
The BoM has warned heatwave conditions will continue today with Ipswich expected to reach a top of 38 degrees.
A thunderstorm is also possible for this afternoon.
Wulkuraka resident Lyn Kenny ended up with her neighbour's trampoline in the backyard.
Photos / videos from Ipswich and surrounds
Here are just some of the storm pics videos posted online yesterday.
