STORM PICS: Epic photos, video from Sunday's storm

STUNNING images and spectacular videos have emerged following last night's storm.

Two cells battered the southeast yesterday evening with power still out to more than 50,000 homes.

Logan City was the worst affected by power outages with 43,732 homes still without power on Monday at 7.30am.

Across Ipswich the weather was wild with wind gusts up to 88km h, the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed today.

A violent storm struck south-east Queensland overnight ripping roofs off houses, forcing the closure of schools and leaving more than 100,000 homes without power. #9News pic.twitter.com/TSwAyeD87f — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) February 11, 2018

Hail the size of golf balls fell on some parts of Boonah and countless videos of the Gold Coast's Q1 tower repeatedly being struck by lightning have been posted online.

Hail from this afternoons storm at Boonah. Picture: Greg Marr

A huge tree at Goodna came down in the storm, completely blocking Brisbane Tce.

Goodna Storm Update: Brisbane Tce Goodna remains closed in both directions after an historic Jacaranda tree came down at the height of the storm. The road is likely to remain closed overnight. pic.twitter.com/Zf641NdApF — Cr Paul Tully (@PaulTully) February 11, 2018

According to Cr Paul Tully, the road has now been cleared.

Cr Tully said the historic Jacaranda tree came down at the height of the storm.

"Brisbane Tce Goodna was clear this morning in both directions near the Goodna Aquatic Centre after one of the suburb's historic Jacaranda trees planted in 1932 fell at the height of the storm. A car ploughed into the tree but the driver escaped injury," Cr Paul Tully wrote on his Facebook Page. Cr Paul Tully

The BoM has warned heatwave conditions will continue today with Ipswich expected to reach a top of 38 degrees.

A thunderstorm is also possible for this afternoon.

Wulkuraka resident Lyn Kenny ended up with her neighbour's trampoline in the backyard.

READER PIC: Assessing the damage at my house from the storm yesterday afternoon. Wind just picked up this trampoline from the neighbours yard and placed it so neatly and without damage to it. Miracle indeed. We could not have placed it better ourselves. No damage to human lives, houses only our clothes line. Very, very lucky people we are indeed. at Wulkuraka Ipswich. Lyn Kenny?

Photos / videos from Ipswich and surrounds

Here are just some of the storm pics videos posted online yesterday.

Have a cool storm pic we can add? Email qt@qt.com.au

Thunder, lightning in Woodend: Christine Oliver - Thunder, lightning in Woodend

Before the storm hit, north Ipswich: Before the storm hit, north Ipswich. Video by Jacinta-marie Wright.

Beautiful storm : Perfect way to end a hot weekend. Video: Lisa Roper

A lightning strike and storm clouds at Redbank Plains. Picture: Murray Fox

Springfield. Storm pics, February 11. Posted to Higgins Storm Chasing. Kimberley Trengrouse, posted to

Karalee. Storm pics, February 11. Posted to Higgins Storm Chasing. Megan Coe, posted to Higgins Sto

Ipswich. Storm pics, February 11. Posted to Higgins Storm Chasing. Cathy Black, posted to Higgins S

Camira. Storm pics, February 11. Posted to Higgins Storm Chasing. Deb Egan, posted to Higgins Stor

Walloon. Storm pics, February 11. Posted to Higgins Storm Chasing. Georgia Quinn, posted to Higgins