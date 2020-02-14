Storm fails to stop mouth-watering semi showdowns

THE show rolled on at the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club despite the inclement weather last night with the four semi-final heats of the Vince Curry Memorial Maiden being run and won.

That was just before the remainder of the meet was cancelled due to the deluge of rain.

From 72 hopefuls, the richest maiden series reaches its crescendo on Saturday as the first and second greyhounds from Saturday’s four semi-finals gave themselves a one in eight shot at the Group Three crown this weekend.

The headline act in semi-final one was Serena Lawrance’s Canya Cruise. Coming off his heat run, he broke the record to the first mark and was installed odds on from a similar inside draw.

With inexperience, it’s never a sure thing a young dog can back up a performance and the favourites race was over when he came up with the lids missing the kick badly and could never find clear running room over the trip.

Canya Cruise Misstep gave Michael Lalicz’s Northern Ripple a chance to pounce.

Drawn outside Canya Cruise in box three, the Northern Rivers dog went one better than his heat performance surging to the front and never looking in danger of getting beaten, home in 30.66 by four lengths.

Lalicz said he expected improvement from the pup who would be going into the final in a great frame of mind after being on the bunny the entire trip.

Lalicz was quite happy when drawn box seven for the final hoping that Peter O’Reilly’s fellow heat winner Flying Jet can give him a nice drag into the race from box six.

Dog to beat

FARMOR Beach cemented his status as the dog to beat for S & K Racing in semi-final two, running away by over six lengths in the fastest time of the night 30.48.

At just 17 months, the pup gave an ominous warning to his rivals overcoming a mediocre start to drive to the lead at the first turn and extend late for the dominant win.

Trainer Steve Scott said he was most happy to see the dogs run home improve, already quality out of the boxes if Farmor Beach can add a bit of strength, it’s as simple as he leads, he wins next week.

The dog’s chances only strengthened when S & K’s Kelli Olsen successfully picked the one box in a random draw for the final.

The team also has Farmor Watchers engaged in the final and is certainly not one to overlook, coming from last early on to rally into second and a spot in the final.

Scott said while Farmor Beach was certainly their favoured runner Watchers run was almost as impressive showing remarkable field sense to avoid early trouble and rally into second, he should receive an easier trip from box three in the final.

Flying Jet roars

HEAT 3 brought the loudest cheer from the locals with Ipswich board member Peter O’Reilly’s Flying Jet landing a great go, backed into $10 from $31 holding on to land the prize.

O’Reilly said his chaser was the kind of dog that could get away with a series like the Vince Curry due to his bullocking work out of the boxes.

Unperturbed out of a sticky box six Flying Jet crashed to the fence first ahead of his more fancied rivals and even with taking the short steps late was able to hold Magical Warren and Smokin’ Wits at bay.

The run of the race came from Smokin’ Wits for Darren Russell who got wiped out early and copped multiple checks and still ran on into a close third.

If there are any scratching’s this week and the brother of Group One National Derby winner Oh Mickey gets a start watch out.

Forget the rain

THE rain had well and truly set in for the last-semi of the night, but thankfully all greyhounds were able to get around safely on a rain-soaked track amidst a downpour of rain.

The weather didn’t bother Tony Zammit’s bitch Frieda Las Vegas one bit, exploding out of box five to take a clear lead at the turn.

Steve Scott’s Farmor Watchers came from the tail late, but Frieda was never in any real danger of being beaten and after showing great box speed in both her heat and semi is a runner to watch from box four in the final.

Final line-up

CHECK out the full field below in what is sure to be a cracking night of racing on Saturday. The meet has been given a prime-time slot starting at 6.25pm it should be the perfect night for the public to get down and pack the stands for Australia’s richest maiden.

There are 10 races on the card headlined by the Vince Curry Final in race eight.

2020 Group Three Vince Curry Memorial Maiden Series final:

Box 1 – Farmor Beach (Steve Scott)

Box 2 – She’s Snowy (Tony Zammit)

Box 3 – Farmor Watchers (Steve Scott)

Box 4 – Frieda Las Vegas (Tony Zammit)

Box 5 – Magical Warren (Cyndie Elson)

Box 6 – Flying Jet (Peter O’Reilly)

Box 7 – Northern Ripple (Michael Lalicz)

Box 8 – Hara’s Panda (Michael Stephenson)